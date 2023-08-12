Guv asks govt to remove health varsity VC

In an abrupt move Governor CV Ananda Bose has asked the state health department to remove the vice-chancellor (VC) of the West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS).

The move is sure to intensify the ongoing tussle between Raj Bhavan and state secretariat, Nabanna on appointment of VCs for temporary periods in different state-run universities. According to sources at Raj Bhaban, Mr Bose who is also the chancellor of all state government universities, has directed Swasthya Bhaban, health department headquarters at Salt Lake, to remove the health university VC Dr Suhrita Pal. Dr Pal has been asked by Raj Bhaban to give clarifications in connection with the process of her appointment within 72 hours after receiving her removal letter, sources said, requesting anonymity.

The reason: Dr Paul’s appointment as VS was not allegedly made as per the rules of the University Grant Commission (UGC). Earlier, Mr Bose appointed temporary VCs in 11 universities across the state, prompting the state education department to make strong protests against the move. The search committee formed by the state committee to appoint the health university VC did not follow the UGC rules. No UGC representative was there in the committee during the appointment of Dr Pal, it’s learnt. “She has moved the high court challenging the Raj Bhaban directive.

Advertisement

Hearing on the petition might be held on Monday,” a senior administrative official of the health university said. Dr Pal was not available for comment. The education minister, Bratya Basu while reacting to the Governor’s decision to appoint the temporary VCs had reacted: “The government won’t give recognitions to the VCs appointed by the Governor in state-run universities. Raj Bhaban has been intervening into higher education affairs in our state and this is unprecedented.” Mr Bose had held meetings with VCs of the rest 16 universities soon after the education minister expressed state government stand on appointment of the temporary VCs.