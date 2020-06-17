The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has decided to stop the free transport service it had been providing for people returning from outside to go to different places under the GTA.

Thanking all those involved in the initiative during the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, GTA chairman Anit Thapa said, “For the past four weeks and more, the GTA and various volunteers are working day and night to make sure all the people who are returning to the GTA region reached their places safe. They were received at the NJP railway station (in Siliguri), Siliguri bus terminus and Bagdogra airport, scanned and tested before they entered the GTA region. We also made sure they received food and water.”

“It has been a huge team effort and it takes immense mental and physical strength to work under so much pressure and round the clock,” he added.

Mr Thapa maintained that 800+ cars were provided from the DM office, 300+ cars by the GTA, along with three buses to transport more than 10,000 people to the GTA region.

“Now as the lockdown has eased and private vehicles, public transport, and government transport have started services, we have decided to stop the free transport service from 18 June. However, the same will be available for a limited section of people in need, especially senior citizens who arrive late in the night in Siliguri,” he said.

According to him, to avail of the free transportation facility from Siliguri, one must make a phone call in the GTA helpline number +91 731 861 0175.

After the request approval, the person will be provided with the transport, it is learnt. Mr Thapa also said that unlike many states, the GTA has decided to continue the free quarantine facilities and shelter homes for the people who are returning to make sure. Whoever requires the free facilities can avail of it without any issues, he said.