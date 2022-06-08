BJP state prez for intense protest against graft cases in state

The state BJP president Sukanta Mazumdar on Monday evening at Chinsura led a political rally to DM office with seven-point demand.

Mr Mazumdar, raising issue of corruption in 100 days work scheme (MGNREGA), SSC, PM Abwas Yojana, withholding of Hooghly MP locket Chatterjee’s MPLAD funds and other issues, took to the streets.

Mr Mazumdar said most of the central government funds for different central government beneficiary schemes in the state is misused and looted, hence the beneficiaries are deprived of the central government assistance, but the state government is deliberately giving wrong picture about Modi-lead central government to the innocent deprived beneficiaries.

He added that the state chief minister is renaming the central government schemes, misusing the funds allotted for public interest and then bringing false allegations against the central government to defame and put up a wrong picture in the minds of common people. “We will unmask the state government and hold up the innumerable ongoing corruption cases which are depriving the common people of their rights to avail central government beneficiary schemes,” said the BJP state president.

The protest rally broke down the police barricades and the protestors scuffled with the police, leading to many party workers falling sick and later rushed to hospital. Police arrested Mr Mazumdar but was later released.

The BJP state president said, “We are giving 15 days time to the TMC-lead state government to stop the ongoing corruption but if the state government presents an indifferent attitude to our demands, we will intensify our protest and march towards Nabanna.”