‘Green’ hurdle on New Garia- Airport route may be resolved

The hurdle of chopping off trees near Abhishikta Crossing, obstructing the path of New Garia and Airport Metro, is hoped to be resolved soon.

A no-objection certificate is awaited by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) from the state Forest Department, this week. Eying for the final commissioning of metro services in 2022 between Kavi Subhash and Ruby Crossing, RVNL is carrying out full-fledged work in this stretch.

The stretch also called Phase-I includes five stations namely-Kavi Subhash, Satyajit Ray, J.N. Nandy, Kavi Sukanta and Hemanta Mukherjee. A major part of the work on viaducts and stations, in this part of Line-6, has been done. Construction work along a stretch of 120m is being carried out and is expected to be completed in about two months’ time.

The intensive work along the stretch ran into a hurdle when some of the local residents objected to the cutting down of about 14 numbers of trees and transplanting a few, that were coming into the path of construction of staircase and lift of an entrance and exit point of Kavi Sukanta metro station near Abhishikta Crossing.

Even as the Kolkata Municipal Corporation gave a nod for cutting down the trees, a group of local residents objected to it. They wrote the to state Forest and Environment Departments urging them not to allow felling of trees at the boulevard.

The RVNL, however, is said to have replied to the residents explaining the situation. According to sources, the state Forest Department, however, is likely to give a green nod in the matter. The department has recommended some spots for the plantation of trees as compensation for the felling activity, to RVNL.

A nod from the department is expected to be given in a week or so.