Govt seeks daily health updates of junior doctors under treatment

The state health department today issued directives to principals, vice-principals and superintendents of all state medical colleges asking them to keep a tab on the conditions of junior medics undergoing treatment at the state facilities following fast-unto-death for close to a fortnight and also asked them that they should keep the state health department posted of their status at least twice a day.

Narayan Swarup Nigam, the state health principal secretary, today asked them to personally take note of the conditions of the junior doctors undergoing treatment at different state medical colleges and set up medical boards, if necessary, for proper treatment.

“A status report in all such cases should be submitted to the department at least two times daily. Principals and MSVPs must personally ensure proper treatment in all such cases,” the order from the health secretary read.

Incidentally, replacement of Nigam as health secretary is one of 10 demands of the junior doctors in support of which a group of them are currently undergoing a hunger strike.

Earlier in the day, Manoj Pant, the state chief secretary, held a meeting with the state PWD secretary Antara Acharya and took note of developmental updates of infrastructure like installation of CCTV cameras, lights, rest rooms and washrooms, among others.

Sources in the know at Nabanna claimed that the PWD had informed at the meeting that over 90 per cent work on installation of CCTV cameras and putting up lights had already been completed.

In another meeting with the state health secretary Mr Pant is believed to have asked him and the other senior health officials to work on a war footing and stressed on the need to ensure completion of the work quickly.

On the central referral system, one of the 10 demands of the junior medics, the chief secretary today, as sources put it, told Mr Nigam that many suggestions regarding central referral system were coming and that should be taken note of and should be incorporated while implementing the referral system.

Mr Pant also asked Mr Nigam to raise the workforce if necessary in the department with an eye to complete the work in a time-bound manner.