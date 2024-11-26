Govt plans ways to stem rash driving

Aiming to prevent unhealthy competition and rash driving among bus drivers, sometimes resulting in fatal accidents, the state transport department has decided to eliminate route clashes with the help of STAs and RTAs.

The decision comes following a meeting between the state transport minister, Snehasis Chakraborty and the private and minibus operators and owners under the banner of Joint Forum of Transport Operators, today.

The operators and owners demanded steps to address the issue of rash driving and rivalry among drivers. As learnt, generally, too many buses plying on the same route leads to rivalry and unhealthy competition among drivers leading to rash driving and accidents. To prevent such mishaps, the department has decided to hold a meeting between the State Transport Authority (STA) and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) instructing them to identify such routes and take steps to prevent such activities.

Advertisement

Notably, vehicles registered in a district where a toll is collected are to receive a relaxation of 50 per cent. However, as claimed by the members of Joint Forum of Transport Operators, operators in districts of Murshidabad and West Midnapore are said to be still facing issues with the relaxation. The state transport department has requested the regional national highways authority office to immediately implement the exemption to enable the operators to avail the benefit.

The operators today also informed the state transport minister about their decision to approach the court seeking extension of five years for phasing out of 15-year-old vehicles.