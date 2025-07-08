Govt notice to its staff on attendance

The state finance department today in a notification issued in connection with the 9 July strike called by Leftist trade unions, asked all the government employees to make themselves available mandatory in offices as there would be no casual or any other leaves to be granted on that day. Failure of which would be treated as “dies-non”.

In a circular issued by the state finance department today, it further said those who would be absent on that particular day their salaries would not be “admissible” should they are not covered by the grounds such as hospitalisation, bereavement in the family, severe illness and absence continuing prior to 8 July, 2025 and employees, who had been on child care leave, maternity leave, medical leave and earned leave sanctioned prior to 8 July 2025.

The finance department order further said that authorities concerned of the government offices would issue show cause notices to the employees, who would remain absent on 9 July.

