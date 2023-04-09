Follow Us:
Govt distributes 13,554 farm machines in current fiscal

West Bengal agriculture department has distributed 13,554 farm machineries, under Farm Mechanization Scheme and has given subsidy to the tune of Rs 59.28 crore in 2022-23

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | April 9, 2023 6:24 am

Representation image [Photo: iStock]

West Bengal agriculture department has distributed 13,554 farm machineries, under Farm Mechanization Scheme and has given subsidy to the tune of Rs 59.28 crore in 2022-23.

Forty seven combine harvesters, 102 tractors, 2,567 power tillers, 228 solar pump sets, 144 multi-crop threshers, 23 maize sheller, 12 rice transplanters, 1249 rotavators, 690 power weeders, 39 potato digger, 21 mini oil mills and 180 mini rice mills.

Since inception in 2011-12, 4.9 lakh farm machineries have been distributed with subsidies worth Rs 830.28 crore under the Farm Mechanization Scheme.

Small and marginal farmers are using hi-tech machinery at reasonable rent.

The use of solar pumps has increased. The extent of crop loss during natural calamity has been reduced.

For maintenance and repairing of hi-tech farm machinery like combine harvesters, rice transplanters, tractors, power tillers, the government has established a residential training centre,

Matigantha in East Burdwan district. Already, 365 persons have been given training at Matigantha till March 31, 2023.

