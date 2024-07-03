Governor talks tough on mob violence, vows action

Governor, Dr C V Ananda Bose, stated on Tuesday that violence has become a customary occurrence in Bengal. Dr Bose emphasized that the home minister and police minister hold accountability for this situation, and it is the government’s duty to guarantee the safety of its citizens.

Speaking to reporters here today, Governor Dr Bose stressed that the current situation cannot persist and the culture of violence must come to an end.

“It is unacceptable for leaders to condone cruelty, and we must put an end to such behaviour. The prevalence of violence in Bengal, instigated or endorsed by authorities, is a grave concern that demands immediate attention. We must take effective measures to address this culture of violence,” Dr Bose added.

“In various areas of Bengal, I have observed alarming circumstances. There is a combination of wealth, political influence, government authority and even brute force, creating a dangerous mix of power dynamics. As the Governor, it is my responsibility to ensure that people’s fundamental rights to a safe life are not hindered by political influences. Appropriate measures need to be implemented to address this issue,” he said.

“A significant portion of the law enforcement officers are in league with lawbreakers, who promote violent acts. This is the unfortunate reality in Bengal. I will address this issue seriously within the boundaries of the Constitution. I will not stay quiet,” Governor said, adding, “I have requested 22 times for information from the chief minister in accordance with Article 167 of the Indian Constitution. The CM, and not the government, is responsible for providing reports to the Governor on any matters concerning the state. The CM cannot refuse this responsibility. I will also address this issue in accordance with the Constitution of India.”

Dr C V Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal, arrived in Siliguri today and then was supposed to head to Chopra in North Dinajpur but changed plans at the last hour.

Interestingly, while Dr Bose was resting at the Siliguri State Guest House after arriving from Bagdogra Airport, another woman from the minority community in Cooch Behar also met with him to demand justice.

These two cases have become topics of discussion.

In addition, another Hindu woman took her own life by consuming pesticide after being subjected to a “kangaroo court” and public beating by villagers in Bakravita near Siliguri on Saturday.

“I have arrived from Delhi, having cut short my official trips there, to be present with the victims in Chopra and witness the events for myself. I am not only here as the Governor, but also as a companion to the suffering poor. I will support them,” Governor Dr Bose said.

“A society that is unable to safeguard women is not considered a civilized society,” Dr Bose added.

Authorities in Chopra have arrested Tajemul, who is known to be associated with Trinamul Congress MLA Hamidur Rahman. It is alleged that Tajemul organized a ‘kangaroo court’ and physically assaulted a woman in public. This incident has attracted attention as the victim has urged the police to also take legal action against someone who filmed the incident and shared it on social media, causing it to gain widespread attention.

However, the individual from Cooch Behar, who spoke to the Governor, stated that the perpetrators would face consequences for their actions.

A woman, who was also a mother of two kids, departed from her house with a friend and returned after seven days. This caused disturbance among the community, leading to a meeting for reconciliation. Unfortunately, during the gathering, five individuals, including three women, physically assaulted her in front of the public at Bakravita on Saturday. The woman, feeling ashamed and degraded, ultimately took her own life by ingesting poison.

The Siliguri Police Commissionerate today arrested four individuals in connection with this incident following a complaint from the woman’s husband, sources said.

In Phansidewa, the Darjeeling Police took into custody three individuals who were accused of assaulting a woman and labelling her as a witch.