Goan food festival ends

Two-day Goan Food Festival ended in the city with great enthusiasm among the foodies.

It was organised by Paustik Life, an organisation working in the organic food segment. It partnered with Goan Home chef Sharon Vaz to organize the festival. It was an attempt to spread the all-inclusive cultural message of India. Paustik Life had earlier organised a Kashmiri food festival.

The venue of the festival was Subodh Park, an area off Bansdroni in south Kolkata.

Ten-course mouth watering dishes were served to the guests. It included kokum sharbat, Goan forminhas, which was served as a starter, prawan baichao (pickle), khatkhate, arroz refogado, kismoor which is fish salad, mackerel recheado, mutton vindaloo, Goan green chutney and bebinca.

Hindi songs with typical tunes from Goa were played to create an ambience.

Ruth Chattopadhyay, of Paushtik Life said “It is our proposal to spread the message of cultural diversity of India among the people. Food plays a major role and helps a person to understand the culture and heritage of his fellow countryman living in another state.”