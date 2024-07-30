Kashmiri food festival promotes healthy eating in city

Dawat-e-Jannat, a two-day Kashmiri food festival, ended in the city on Sunday.

The festival was a crowd-puller and people from various sections gathered at the venue in south Kolkata to have a first-hand experience of Kashmiri food.

It was organized by Paushtik Life, an organization in the organic food segment. The organization teamed up with Mujib Tarry from Sringufwara in Anantnag to host the programme.

The 11-course wazwan style menu, curated and executed by Mujib offered the guests a rare experience of getting the taste of rare traditional Kashmiri cuisine. Renowned for its exquisite blend of aromatic spices and hand-pound, old-style cooking techniques, Kashmiri cuisine is a true reflection of the region’s history and culinary prowess. Staple ingredients such as finest aromatic rice, yogurt and vegetables form the foundation of many dishes, which are often infused with an array of spices like fennel, cardamom lending a unique and complex flavour profile.

On entering the hall the guests were treated with Shiri or pink noon chai along with a piece of Lavasa bread, rekindling the historic association with the silk route. Before the main course, the guests were offered Tash-e-near, a traditional portable hand wash made of copper.

The grand platter had Morel Pulao with Mushk Budji rice, which had obtained GI tag for its unique variety. There were different varieties of non-veg dishes like chicken rogan josh, mutton gushtaba, lamb meatballs with aloo Bukhara cooked in yoghurt-based gravy.

Taking cue from the Panta Utsav, Paushtik Life has proposed to showcase specimens from various culinary heritages at regular intervals and to promote the culture of healthy eating habits.