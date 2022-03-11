Gati Shakti cargo terminal comes up at Asansol

The Indian Railways’ first ‘Gati Shakti’ cargo terminal was commissioned in the Asansol division of Eastern Railway today. The cargo terminal seeks to augment railways’ earnings to the tune of about Rs 11 crore per month, a railways ministry note stated. In accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision of Gati Shakti and ministry of railways’ policy on ‘Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal’ (GCT), Asansol division of Indian Railways has successfully commissioned private siding of Maithan Power.

This is the first such terminal to be commissioned by Indian Railways since the publication of GCT policy in December, 2021. The Maithan Power project was initiated in 2009 and the power generation was started in the year 2011. Speaking on the commissioning of the GCT, chairman and CEO, railway board, V K Tripathi said that the Indian Railways is committed to making the vision of PM’s gati shakti a reality.

“Transportation by rail is good for the economy as it is the most energy-efficient and the most economical mode of transport. The commissioning of this terminal and more such terminals will have a very positive impact on the economy of the nation,” he added.

“Till now, the requirement of coal to the power project was being met through road, which is expected to convert into 120 inward coal rakes per month. Also, two to four outward rakes of fly ash are projected to be handled from the siding. This will enhance railways’ earnings by approximately Rs 11 crore per month,” according to the ministry. The location of the cargo terminal is in the vicinity of the industrial and mining area and the future prospect of the siding is promising.