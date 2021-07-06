Panic spread among people living in two gram panchayats of Hiranandapur and Uttar Chandipur in Malda district after sharp erosion along the banks of the Ganga river there. Even sand bags used to protect the banks by the state irrigation department are being washed away by the swelling river waters.

Villagers alleged that the two GPs lost huge swathes of agricultural land in the last 24 hours and that the river is now approaching the embankment. The local people have demanded immediate response from the administration to the matter.

According to sources and local people, different parts of the two GPs like Keshabpur and Kushitola witnessed massive erosion since early morning today, while panic had gripped the villagers who are living in fear of losing their homes.

“The distance between the river and the embankment there has now been reduced to a few meters at places due to the erosion caused by the rising water in the river. Local people have demanded the authorities concerned spring into action and stop further damage as early as possible to save the area,” a local man said.

According to Kabita Mandal, the sabhapati of the Manikchak Panchayat Samity, the Irrigation Department has already started work to repair the embankment temporarily.

“However, we have learnt that the sand bags are being washed away by the water current too. The district administration has been updated about the entire situation,” she said. According to Pranab Kumar Samanta, the executive engineer of the Irrigation Department in Malda, the temporary work has started and that all steps possible are being taken to stop further erosion.

“We have learnt about some erosion problems at some places and our engineers are trying their best to look into them by keeping those places in mind,” said Mr Samanta. The minister of state for irrigation and North Bengal development Department, Sabina Yeasmin, said that she herself visited the Kushighat area in Bhutni and oversaw the irrigation department taking all the required steps.

“The department is working on a war-like emergency and is taking all the necessary steps to prevent further erosion of the land in those places,” she said.