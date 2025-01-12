Gallery on climate change opens in Science City

The gallery underscores the government’s commitment to raising awareness on climate change and promoting sustainable practices.

Today, a state-of-the-art gallery on climate change titled ‘On the Edge?’ was inaugurated by Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Science City today.

Spread over 10,000 square feet across two storeys, this gallery offers an immersive experience blending technology with storytelling to highlight the critical need for collective action.

Talking on the subject of climate change and the role of the gallery, minister Shekhawat said, “This is not just the responsibility of the government but of the collective humanity of 9 billion people. The gallery at Science City will create awareness for the next generation on the issue. The science museums, under the culture ministry, have done an excellent job using technology so that common man can understand and the topic generates responsibility in them. It is a challenge to tackle the issue of climate change and slow the process so that the coming generation gets a good life.”

The exhibition has three sections, Impact of Climate Change, Why is the Climate Changing? and Mitigation and Adaptation.

Visitors are taken on a global journey to witness melting glaciers, rising sea levels, and altered ecosystems, alongside powerful stories from India that demonstrate the localised impact, such as shifting monsoon patterns and threats to coastal cities.

“Through interactive displays, immersive experiences, and evidence-based storytelling, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the devastating impact of climate change, it’s human-induced causes, and the critical strategies for mitigation and adaptation,” said A D Choudhury, director general, National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

Talking later at a session on climate change, the union minister said that when the subject of climate change, global warming and rising sea levels was first discussed, people thought that this generation will pass and the subject is something to be worried about for the next generation. But, this generation is now feeling the effects. Mr Shekhawat added that it is worth pondering what the coming generations will inherit with the altering food supply chain.