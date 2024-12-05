Logo

# Bengal

SNS | Durgapur | December 5, 2024 8:10 am

Fugitive coal scam accused is director of one Medical College

Representative Image (Photo: Getty)

Absconder fugitive Vinay Mishra, a prime accused of multi-crore coal smuggling scam was offered the berth as a ‘whole time’ director of one of the three medical colleges in Durgapur where the Enforcement Directorate sleuths raided yesterday.

At Ramkrishna Institute of Medical Sciences the ED sleuths found documents suggesting involvement of Vinay Mishra as the ‘whole time’ director of the college. Mishra – accused of coal smuggling case has fled and the CBI’s charge-sheet stated, was absconding in Vanuatu – an Island country in Oceania since 2019.

