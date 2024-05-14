Fresh clashes erupt in Sandeshkhali

Tension erupted again in Sandeshkhali this evening as BJP supporters staged protests at Kankpul Market, near the police station against the arrest of BJP workers in a robbery case.

Several villagers, including women staged agitation as police allegedly resorted to lathi charge to disperse them.

Yesterday, BJP female workers raided a house some distance from the police station, where Trinamu leaders Dilip Mallik and MLA Sukumar Bidhayak were reportedly holding a meeting. They allegedly detained them there. Later, they forcibly took a local Trinamul leader named Tatan Gain from that house, beating him with sticks and rods. Dilip also claimed he was assaulted. Protesters alleged that their videos were being recorded unfairly and made viral. Allegations were also made that the viral video was being spread from that house. Police arrested four individuals in this regard and produced them in court. People of Sandeskhali today again staged agitation on the issue of arrest tonight. Later police dispersed them. Women alleged police assaulted them and tore their saree and entered into residence and picked them up. Huge security was deployed in the locality.

Advertisement