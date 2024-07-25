Forest minister replies to questions on Hollong fire

In the wake of the Hollong forest bungalow devastating fire, forest minister Birbaha Hansda faced questions regarding the control of forest fires today by a BJP MLA. Recently, incidents of fires have occurred in multiple forest areas, including Jhargram and Junglemahal, even Hollong forest bungalow devastating fire incident. In this context, BJP MLA from Shaltora in Bankura district, Chandana Bauri, questioned the forest minister, saying, “Fires break out in the Shaltora forest every year. What measures is the forest department taking to control these fires?”

In response to the BJP MLA’s questions, the forest minister practically turned the tables on the MLAs themselves. She replied, “Last year, each MLA was supposed to receive 1,000 saplings. However, except for a few, none of the MLAs took the saplings. Are the MLAs even aware of planting trees? Many MLAs show a lackadaisical attitude.” In her response to MLA Chandana Bauri’s question, Birbaha effectively shifted the responsibility onto the local people and the panchayat.

In her concluding remarks, the forest minister said, “To control incidents of fire, the administration needs to collaborate with local people and the panchayat. The forest department makes sufficient efforts to control fires. But if the local representatives manage the fire incidents in their own way and speak with the panchayat members, it would make things easier for the administration.”

Recently, a fire incident at the Hollong forest bungalow had sparked mystery in various circles. Questions have been raised about whether the incident was a mere accident or sabotage. Birbaha Hansda has already formed a committee to investigate this incident. Now, she has practically placed the blame on the local MLAs for the forest fire incidents.