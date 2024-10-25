Forensic experts visit house of deceased Purnima Kandu, collect samples

Experts from Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Durgapur visited the house of deceased Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality Purnima Kandu and collected samples for forensic testing on Wednesday.

Earlier, Jhalda police had sealed the room of Purnima Kandu. The deceased Kandu was found lying unconscious in her room on 11 October in her house in Jhalda station area. She was declared brought-dead at the hospital.

Later, her body was sent to Deben Mahato Medical College Hospital in Purulia for post-mortem. The autopsy report has confirmed traces of poison in her stomach.

Advertisement

Earlier her nephew, Mithun Kandu had alleged Purnima was poisoned through her food. She has left behind her two minor children.

Eleven days before her death, she had urged the home secretary, Nandini Chakraborty, DGP Rajeev Kumar and SP Purulia, Abhijit Banerjee to provide her armed guard as she was feeling insecure along with her two minor children.

Her husband Tapan Kandu, a Congress councillor of ward 12, Jhalda Municipality was killed after miscreants fired at him from close range. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into his murder and seven persons were arrested and sent to jail.

All the seven accused are out on bail by the lower court.

The RFSL team inspected the deceased’s room, collected samples and took pictures from several angles. Son of Purnima Kandu, Deb was also present during the time of inspection.

Deb Kandu and his sister were not at home and had gone out to see Durga Puja when the incident happened and found their mother lying unconscious and bleeding.

After the murder of Tapan Kandu, the district police had provided two security guards; they were later withdrawn. Purnima Kandu also became chairperson of Jhalda Municipality on High Court directives for a brief period.