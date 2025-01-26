Flight disruptions as airport fortifies ahead of Republic Day

Flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, experienced significant disruptions today owing to the implementation of safeguards ahead of Republic Day. On the third consecutive day, Saturday, passengers faced flight delays.

It is worth noting that several central agencies had issued warnings about potential subversive activities following a recent incident in Bangladesh and the arrest of members of Bangladeshi terrorist outfits in West Bengal.

The operational impact was observed between 6.26 a.m. and 12.10 p.m, causing delays and affecting passenger schedules. Regarding key operational impacts, Airport Authorities of India (AAI) spokesman said that total of 23 arriving flights faced delays during this period. Passengers were inconvenienced as they had to wait longer for their flights to land due to operational constraints. A total of 30 departing flights were delayed. Passengers scheduled to leave during this window experienced extended waiting times at the terminal. There were no ramp returns reported, indicating that no aircraft had to return to the terminal after commencing taxiing. Airport sources said that there were no diversions reported, suggesting that flights en route to Kolkata were not rerouted to alternative airports during the disruption. The safeguarding procedures, while essential for operational safety and security, created a ripple effect on the flight schedule. Airport authorities and ground staff worked diligently to manage the situation and minimise inconvenience to passengers. The airport management has expressed its commitment to reviewing the incident and implementing measures to mitigate similar disruptions in the future. Airport Authorities asked the passengers to contact the airport’s customer service helpline or visit the official website for further assistance or updates.

Safeguarding procedures are typically enacted as a precautionary measure or in response to a detected issue, which included runway and taxiway safety. Under this work of inspections for debris (Foreign Object Debris, FOD) or structural damage, closure of areas for maintenance or emergencies and ensuring proper lighting and signage. As before Republic Day, there were security measures taken as responses to potential security threats (unattended baggage, suspicious activity).