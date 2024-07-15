Fisherman dies after falling from trawler while fishing for hilsa in Bay of Bengal

The body of a fisherman, who went missing while fishing for hilsa was recovered from Jambudwip in South 24-Parganas yesterday. Police said that he had gone out to sea to fish for hilsa. It was there that the accident happened. The fisherman slipped from his trawler and fell into the sea, a little distance from Jambudwip.

He had been missing for the past two days. According to police sources, the deceased’s name is Mohan Majhi, a 55-year-old resident of the Hara area in Kulpi. He had gone deep into the Bay of Bengal from Jambudwip. While catching hilsa, he slipped and fell from the trawler. After he was missing for two days, the Coast Guard conducted a search operation and recovered the fisherman’s body from the sea, 70 kilometers away from Fraserganj, on Saturday. The body was taken to Haldia port.

According to police sources, the body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy on Sunday. At least 14 fishermen had set out from the Sultanpur fishing port in Diamond Harbour on the FB Baba Loknath trawler to catch hilsa from the sea. On 11 July, they went deeper from Jambudwip. At that time, one fisherman slipped and fell. After he went missing, the Fishermen’s Association contacted the Coast Guard. A search operation was launched by air and sea, and subsequently, the body was recovered

Advertisement