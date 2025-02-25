Logo

# India

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Bay of Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

SNS | New Delhi | February 25, 2025 9:56 am

Representation image [Photo: IANS]

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres.
“EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” the NCS said on X.

