Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Bay of Bengal

Quake jolts Delhi-NCR: Authorities keeping close watch, says PM
An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Monday, triggering panic among residents.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres.
“EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” the NCS said on X.
