Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Bay of Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” the NCS said on X.

