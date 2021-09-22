First lung transplantation takes place in Bengal; patient under observation

A 20-member team of doctors attached with a premier private hospital along the EM Bypass gave new lease of life to a 46-year-old patient after transplanting lungs on him during a night-long surgery of more than nine hours.

The doctors claimed that this is the first-ever lung transplant surgery in the eastern region. The 46-year-old recipient of lungs extracted from a brain-dead person in Surat of Gujarat was in extracorporeal membrane oxygen (ECMO) support for the last two months after his lungs were badly affected owing to Covid infections with severe category.

He was tested Covid negative and undergoing treatment with life-support system like ECMO at the private hospital. The cadaveric lungs of the 52-year-old brain-dead person were extracted by specialist doctors and transported to Kolkata on Monday night.

The team of doctors successfully transplanted the extracted organ on the recipient in the private hospital. The entire surgical process ended around 10 am today after nine hours. The organ of a patient from Surat was flown in a special flight to the city at around 9.30 pm on Monday and was rushed to the hospital in the southern part of the city via a green corridor created for the purpose.

The patient has been shifted to the critical care unit (CCU) for round-the-clock observations. A lung transplant is reserved for people who have tried other medications or treatments, but their conditions haven’t sufficiently improved.