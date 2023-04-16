Fire dept mulls warnings to vulnerable commercial units

Tightening its grip on vulnerable units, the state fire and emergency services department is gearing up to crack the whip on entities without proper fire fighting arrangements.

The department is considering issuing warnings to commercial spaces that are vulnerable and have inadequate fire fighting arrangements. The decision comes after a survey conducted jointly by the state fire and emergency services department, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the city police and CESC.

The departments together are said to have conducted the survey at 799 places in the city. “After the survey some vulnerable pockets have been identified like Burrabazar, Tilajala Tangra and so on,” informed the state fire and emergency services department minister, Sujit Bose. “We will issue warnings to these people and then issue notices. We will also give recommendations to them regarding the steps that need to be taken,” added the minister addressing the press during the inauguration of an exhibition on fire safety organized by the department.

The exhibition titled, Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure (AGNI), is being held at Academy of Fine Arts. The week-long exhibition kicked-off on Friday is to be continued till 20 April.

Firefighting equipment from the country and various corners of the world are on display at the seven-day event held by the fire department. From pearl driven chain saw to cut wooden logs brought from Brazil to demolition hammer from Japan and pneumatic bag from Germany, are some of crucial and latest additions to the equipment for firefighting arrangements by the department.

Pneumatic oil pressure generators from the Netherlands to battery operated rescue equipment with cutters and spreaders from Italy are some of the advanced tools and machines on exhibition at the venue. As reiterated by Mr Bose, two drones are also to be added in the firefighting system of the department soon.