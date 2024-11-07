Fire at 125-year-old heritage house, antique furniture burnt

A heritage house in North 24-Parganas caught fire, sparking accusations against the police administration as local people alleged alcohol and drug addicts made a den at that house. Several antique and historically valuable furniture were reduced to ashes.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the picturesque house known as Gaine Garden in Dhanyakuria. Local residents initially tried to extinguish the fire with water buckets. Shortly after, a fire engine from Deganga arrived to assist in putting out the fire. The fire was brought under control after some effort. Police from Matia police station arrived at the scene following the incident. Questions have been raised about how the fire started in the 125-year-old abandoned house, which had no electrical connection. Some locals alleged that drug peddlers would often gather in the abandoned house, and the fire could have started from a spark during one of those gatherings.

The magnificent house, located on Taki Road in Dhanyakuria and surrounded by walls, was the garden house of the Gaines, erstwhile zamindars. It was built approximately 125 years ago by the then-zamindar Mahendranath Gaine to entertain British officials. The house, which embodies a blend of Indo-European culture, is now in shambles due to a lack of maintenance. Despite its peeling plaster, the structure still stands tall, bearing testimony to the influence and affluence of the zamindars. The house was recently declared a heritage site.

On Tuesday afternoon, local residents noticed the house was on fire. They rushed into Gaine Garden and tried to douse the flames using buckets of water, but their efforts were in vain. Eventually, the fire department controlled the fire.

However, by then, several pieces of furniture inside the house had already been burnt. An official from the Deganga fire station said, “The fire was brought under control within a short time. Locals helped us in extinguishing the fire. The house had no electrical connection, but I can’t comment on what might have happened during the day.”

Human rights activist Debashish Biswas stated that the house needs care and protection, but it has been neglected. Although tourists do visit, many are now turning away due to the current condition.