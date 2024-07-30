Finding sustainable future for India’s mining sector: DG mine safety

Prabhat Kumar, director general of mine safety, government of India said the safety and innovation in mine safety can create a safer and more sustainable future for India’s mining sector.

He was addressing a gathering at the national level Mine Safety Award (MSA) 2024 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Sunday. The function was organized by the All India Mines Safety Association under the aegis of DGMS and hosted by Coal India.

Winners in different categories and subcategories of coal, metal and oil and gas sector mines were selected.

A total of 45 awards were given under the categories of coal aboveground and belowground, metal aboveground and belowground and oil and gas of the large, medium and small scale industries. Additionally, the women rescue team, winner of All India Mines Rescue Competition was also felicitated promoting women empowerment.