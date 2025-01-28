Financial help for 1-yr-old

One-year-old Asmika Das from Ranaghat, Nadia, is suffering from a fatal disease called Spinal Muscular atrophy.

An injection can save her. The injection costs close to Rs 16 crore. Asmika’s father had appealed for financial help on social media. The SC OBC Cell state general secretary Amarnath Prasad handed over a cheque of Rs 21,000 to Asmika’s father. The programme was attended by Bengal Olympic Association Joint Secretary Babun Banerjee and Bidhannagar member mayor in-council Debraj Chakraborty.

Advertisement

Babun Banerjee said, “Amarnath Prasad helped Asmika’s father by giving Rs 21,000. If we all come forward like this, people’s trust in the government will increase. So, I request all the leaders to come forward.”

Advertisement

Amarnath Prasad said, “I request all the leaders, including Rajarhat MLA Tapas Chatterjee to stand by Asmika. Only then will we be able to save Asmika.”