Film on Swamiji to inspire youth

Vivek, a docu-film, directed by noted television personality Abhijit Dasgupta will be uploaded in the Youtube channel on 12 January, the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. Swami Suviranandaji, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission has welcomed the venture and wished it all success. The docu-feature that has bagged 39 international awards and has great response from the Western audience. Mr Dasgupta said he had received mail requesting him to make the film in Spanish and Portuguese languages. He regretted that though the response is very high among the youths in south India, the response in eastern India is still lukewarm.

He said as the youth use digital platform, the edited version from 5-part docu-film Naren will be uploaded so that the youths can get themselves acquainted with the life and work of Swami Vivekananda. Industrialist Harshvardhan Neotia, who is the producer of the film, recalled how he had been influenced by Swamiji’s thoughts from youth. “I had frequently visited Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Gol Park to listen to speeches on Swamiji with my great grandfather.

Later, I bought the Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda and read it. It is still with me and I read it.” The docu-film has been made to address the present day youths. It is a smart production and the life and work of Swamiji has been shown from different angles. Few people know that when young Swamiji was travelling in Porbandar in Gujarat, the native king had provided him with security guards to ensure a smooth journey

Advertisement