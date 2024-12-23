Fight against cancer: Siliguri patient finds cure at Bangalore hospital

Two years ago, Sujata Karmakar, a homemaker from Siliguri, experienced a life-changing moment when she was diagnosed with carcinoma of the right breast. Years earlier, she had undergone surgery for a benign lipoma, but this time, her symptoms, which began as a small hole, raised suspicion during a visit to Bangalore.

At Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road (Bengaluru), a biopsy was performed which confirmed the diagnosis. Under the care of Dr Hemanth G N, consultant – surgical oncology & robotic surgery, she underwent surgery, which included a wide local excision, axillary lymph node dissection, reconstruction, lymphovenous anastomosis, and chemo port insertion. Dr Amit Rauthan, HOD & consultant – medical oncology, haematology & Haemato-Oncology followed up with her next set of treatments, which included eight cycles of chemotherapy, during which she faced challenges like neuropathy and pneumonia.

Advertisement

After completing chemotherapy, she underwent radiation therapy under Dr Sindhu Paul Kavalakkat, consultant – radiation oncology, and is now on hormonal therapy with CDK46 inhibitors due to her high-risk diagnosis.

Advertisement

Dr Hemanth G N said, “Breast cancer treatment has evolved significantly over the past few decades. Mastectomy was once the primary option, where the removal of the entire breast was considered, making patients worry about body disfiguration. But, with advancements like breast-conserving surgery, patients can maintain a natural appearance with reconstruction. In Ms Sujata’s case, we were able to preserve healthy breast tissue by only removing the affected portion of the breast. This approach has not only helped maintain a more natural look but also made sure of her emotional well-being during and after treatment.”