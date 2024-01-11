Fencing around tracks at Asansol division to avoid accidents

Work on fencing besides the railway track on the chord line of Asansol division of Eastern Railways is going on at present in full swing to prevent accidental deaths of stray cattle. Chetna Nand Singh, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Asansol has informed that on the instructions of the railway board, Indian railways has undertaken a mammoth task of fencing the sides of the tracks to prevent accidental deaths of stray cattle.

To have an on-spot assessment, the DRM himself visited and inspected several important railway stations on the grand chord line of Asansol division recently. Not only do stray cattle die but the accidents also create problems in train movement. The fencing will also prevent people from throwing garbage on railway tracks, a very common practice. The effort will not only prevent accidental loss of cattle life but also help train movement smoother and hassle free, according to the railway board. More than 2,500 humans/ cattle are accidentally killed after being run over by speeding trains while they roam through the railway tracks throughout the country

