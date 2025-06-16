Father’s Day, divorce gets highlighted at Khunti Pujas in city

As the day of Rath Yatra arrives near, many of the city clubs are busy preparing for their Kunti Puja on the day, as the tradition goes.

And when there is Durga Puja, the concept of themes can not be far behind, some innovative, some with social message and some just rooted to tradition.

Golaghata Sammilani Puja Committee, near Sreebhumi Puja in Lake Town and Samaj Sebi Sangha in Kalighat had their Khunti Puja today. While the former is highlighting the perils of divorce, the latter is paying tribute to the fathers on Father’s Day.

“People are breaking up marriages on trivial issues but they do not think how it will affect the children. Marriage is as much about a woman as much it is for a man and both should adjust to make it work. Break ups are now so common, I have named the theme ‘Break Fail’. Children, for no fault of theirs, are the worst sufferers. They get into depression and remain unhappy,” said Manas Roy, the artist, who is developing the theme.

The committee will have an art camp on the theme and also there will be men and women, also children who are affected due to breakups.

Manas Roy had earlier worked on the theme of menstrual hygiene in 2023.

Another puja committee, Samaj Sebi Sangha in Kalighat is celebrating Father’s Day, Sunday, aligning with their Khunti Puja.

They believe that Durga Puja is not only about worshipping Ma Durga but also Lord Shiva. Even for a family, the involvement of the father and mother is crucial. Talking about their celebration of Father’s Day, Arijit Maitra, general secretary of the Puja, said: “In today’s society, we see the prevalence of nuclear families, which means the aged parents are left lonely as children leave the city for work. Our club believes in the involvement of the whole family in making the Durga Puja a success. We are emphasising on family get-togethers, just like family Pujas. And so, we are also counting on the male contribution as much as the female contribution.” Their walk will also figure three generations or two generations of males, walking side-by-side.

The committee also held a prayer session for the Ahmedabad air crash victims, along with a poster remembering the dead.