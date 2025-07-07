Lifeguards at Puri sea beach save precious lives during Rath Yatra

Traditional lifeguards from the Nolia community—armed with new rescue gear provided by the Adani Group—have saved 156 lives in just 10 days. This fusion of compassion and corporate care is reshaping beach safety on Odisha’s sacred coast.

Amid the crowds and chaos, a group of quiet heroes—the Nolia fishermen community, who have been serving as traditional lifeguards for generations—have been working tirelessly to keep lives safe.

Over the past 10 days alone, these brave lifeguards have saved 156 people from drowning, responding with unwavering courage and speed.

Under its wider Rath Yatra seva initiatives, the Group has equipped these lifeguards with modern safety gear including life jackets, torches, rescue ropes, and other critical tools. The lifeguards—often exposed to risky conditions—now operate with greater security and confidence, an official of the Group said.

In parallel, the Group has also extended support to the municipality’s sanitation workers, providing fluorescent safety jackets and essential tools. These often-overlooked frontline workers ensure cleanliness amid millions of visitors during the nine-day-long Rath Yatra.

Over 450 trained members of the Nolia community operate under the Puri Beach Lifeguard Federation, monitoring nearly every important stretch of the coastline—from bustling hotel areas to the prestigious Blue Flag beach zone. They start their patrols at dawn and stay vigilant until long past dusk, with eyes constantly scanning the sea.

The 156 lives saved are not just numbers but are living reminders that the greatest acts of service often happen quietly, with feet in the sand, eyes on the waves, and hearts wide open.