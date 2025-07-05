Unique tradition of Guptipara follows Puri temple ritual

Every year, the quiet town of Guptipara in Hooghly district transforms into a vibrant centre of devotion and festivity during Rath Yatra, a celebration deeply-rooted in Jagannath culture. While Rath Yatra was observed across many regions, Guptipara’s version held a unique distinction: it was the only Rath Yatra in Bengal that featured the rare and dramatic tradition of bhandar loot, a ritual inherited from the famed Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha.

The roots of this tradition lay in Vaishnavite mythology, particularly in the divine tales surrounding Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. According to legend, when the deities travelled to the Gundicha Temple—regarded as their aunt’s home—during Rath Yatra, they left behind their consort, Goddess Lakshmi, at the main temple. Feeling abandoned, Lakshmi set out to bring her husband back. Upon reaching Gundicha temple, she was denied entry, leading to a symbolic and humorous confrontation. This divine episode, portraying themes of love, separation, and reconciliation, became the mythological foundation for the bhandar loot ritual.

Advertisement

During this time, it was believed that the temple treasury, or bhandar, remained unguarded due to the absence of the deities. Devotees, inspired by the myth, symbolically “looted” the temple’s stored offerings. In practice, they collected sweets, coconuts, fruits, and other bhog items from the Jagannath temple. The entire event unfolded as a joyful re-enactment, filled with excitement, community participation, and mock skirmishes. Young men—often equipped with sticks and sacks—stormed into the temple premises to seize the symbolic treasures, while others played drums, sang, and celebrated outside. It became a festive blend of divine leela and folk tradition.

Advertisement

Guptipara’s Rath Yatra was believed to have been inspired by the rituals of Puri, brought to Bengal by Vaishnavite saints and devotees. The Jagannath temple of Guptipara was established to mirror Odisha’s sacred practices, and over time, the bhandar loot ritual became an inseparable part of the local celebration. It continued to be practised with deep reverence, making Guptipara the only place in West Bengal where this unique aspect of Jagannath culture was preserved.

This year, bhandar loot took place on Friday, a day before Ulta Rath, the return journey of the deities. As the date approached, the entire town buzzed with anticipation. Shopkeepers decorated their stores, children practised folk songs and dances, and every household prepared for the big day. When the moment finally arrived, the people of Guptipara gathered in large numbers, turning the symbolic looting of the Bhandar into a grand spectacle of devotion and celebration.

In a time when many ancient traditions faded away, Guptipara stood tall as a living legacy of Jagannath devotion, keeping alive a tradition that was as spiritually significant as it was culturally vibrant.