Farmers demand govt centres to sell maize

Maize farmers of Goalpokhor-1 block held an agitation at the local BDO office. The farmers met the BDO and submitted a memorandum with their demands.

The BDO was informed that due to lack of support from the state government and the block authorities, farmers are being forced to sell maize at a much lower price than the minimum support price (MSP). Farmers demanded that adequate government procurement centres be set up at convenient places in all the maize producing areas of the block to purchase maize directly from farmers. They also demanded to ensure that the entire maize crop is procured from all the farmers at MSP, without any bureaucratic hindrance along with compensation for farmers who have already suffered losses

Shambhu Lal Roy, district president of Jai Kisan Andolan, said, “At the time of harvesting and selling of maize, farmers see no nearby regulated market where they can take their crop for sale. Due to the lack of a regulated agricultural market, unlicensed private traders come to the villages and farmers are being forced to sell maize to these traders at very low prices, suffering huge losses.”