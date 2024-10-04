Family takes shelter in ICDS centre after subsidence in W Burdwan

Entire family of Sheikh Rasu, a resident of Muslim Para in booth 118 of Nabagram panchayat, under Pandaveswar block of West Burdwan have taken shelter in the local ICDS centre after subsidence in their house.

“At wee hours today, when we were sleeping, we heard a huge cracking sound. We saw huge cracks on the floor of the house. In fear, we rushed outside and informed the local Nabagram panchayat. They provided us temporary shelter in the ICDS centre. All the 12 members of our house have taken shelter here,” said Sheikh Rasu.

Sheikh Siraj, member of Nabagram panchayat said that the local MLA of pandaveswar, Narendranath Chakraborty has been informed and we will also speak with the local administration.

He has alleged that due to ongoing blasting and excavation of coal from Sonepur Bazari Open Cast Coal Mine of Eastern Coalfields Limited, the residential houses in nearby Nabagram Muslim Para have become vulnerable and subsidence prone.

The administration should rehabilitate the residents of this locality before the coal excavation work in the open cast coal mine, said Sk Siraj.

Pandaveswar Police has inspected the area after being informed by the locals. So far there has been no reaction available from the district administration on this issue.