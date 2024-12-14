Logo

# Bengal

Statesman News Service | BIRBHUM | December 14, 2024 9:24 pm | Updated : December 15, 2024 12:03 pm

Cuffs on civic volunteer in alleged molest case

(Representational Image: iStock)

Chiranjib Singh, a civic police volunteer posted under Mohammad Bazar police station of Birbhum was arrested, allegedly for molesting a minor girl.

The accused used to stay near the house of the victim. In November, in the absence of family members of the girl, he entered her house and allegedly molested her.

Few days ago the victim told her ordeal to her mother, after which her parents lodged a complaint at the police station.

Mohammad Bazar PS has started a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the civic police volunteer. The accused has also threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to tell her parents about the incident.

The police will seek custody of the accused to get further details, said sources.

Sanjay Roy, the civic police volunteer of Kolkata Police was arrested for rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College Hospital in August.

