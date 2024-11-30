Facility theft pain for KMC public toilets

The upgraded public toilets of Kolkata Municipal Corporation are facing the challenge of theft of articles, making the civic body look for solutions to prevent it.

The municipal corporation has undertaken the task of eliminating open urinals in various wards and building upgraded toilets with state-of-the-art amenities. The civic body has even targeted to build 100 such facilities under the ‘Pathasathi’ programme in its limits.

According to councillor Dr Minakshi Gangopadhyay, KMC has constructed one such facility in her ward with state-of-the-art light fittings and basin. As pointed out by the councillor of ward 12, of late it has been observed that the basin is getting damaged while the expensive light fittings are being stolen. Considering the fact that the public toilets are open, it is difficult for the civic body to maintain the toilet faced with challenges of theft. Dr Gangopadhyay also recommended a maintenance file having details of the upkeep of the facility and amenities. “The matter is being discussed by the department,” informed the member-mayor-in-council for bustee development,” Swapan Samaddar. We are putting efforts to talk to the mayor and find out a solution to the problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, the KMC is all set to open a state-of-the-art community hall at ward 86. The two-story building at Vivekananda Park in Southern Avenue is slated for inauguration by the mayor. The building was earlier an abandoned office of the Kolkata Improvement Trust and was under the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). According to local residents, the community hall by the KMC would be a relief as it is expected to be more affordable. As informed by the local councillor, Saurav Basu, the facility has been developed at an approximate cost of Rs 2 crore.