Eye on Assembly polls, TMC to launch outreach programme

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has urged the councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation ( KMC) to pull up their socks and intensify their contacts with local people. The Trinamul Congress is going to launch a programme titled “Your councillor in your doorstep” shortly. The step has been taken keeping in mind the Assembly election which is scheduled to be held in 2026. The councillors have been asked to meet the residents of high rise buildings and housing complexes and listen to their grievances. There is no place for being complacent in the party.

The councillors will go to the people to make them aware of various state run schemes. Abhishek Banerjee has taken leave on health ground but he will prepare the road map which will be followed during the campaign for the 2026 Assembly election. Miss Banerjee and Mr Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the party have said over and again that non-performers have no place in the party and the party leaders should take a lesson from the performance of Biju Janata Dal in the recently concluded Assembly election which was held along with the general election in Odisha. Despite increasing its tally to 29 from the earlier 22 in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, in north Bengal the Trinamul Congress bagged only one seat out of eight. The Trinamul Congress won Cooch Bihar seat but was defeated by the BJP in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Raigunj, Balurghat and Malda south.

The party has already appointed Mr Firhad Hakim to oversee North Bengal, replacing Aroop Biswas. During analysis, it was found that a majority of the non-Bengali voters had lent their support to Trinamul Congress, while may middle class Bengal voters turned their backs to the party. In Kolkata’s ward 72, which falls under Bhawanipore Assembly constituency from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was elected, it has been found that many upper and middle class Bengali families did not cast their votes in the Lok Sabha election. In ward 70, Trinamul trailed behind though the councillor Mr Asim Bose is very popular in the area. It also came to light that Trinamul Congress across the state did better in the rural areas than urban areas. Party leaders said the negative campaigns on television and social media had its impact on the voters in the urban areas while in the rural areas people saw the development that has taken place at the grassroot level

