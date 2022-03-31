We have extended full cooperation to the CBI: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed that the state government was cooperating with the CBI in its investigations into the Rampurhat incident in Birbhunm district.

Talking to reporters in Darjeeling, the CM also condemned a BJP report on the incident and expressed fears that the same would affect the investigations. “We have extended full cooperation in the Rampurhat incident case. During the ongoing investigations, BJP leaders reported it to their leader JP Nadda, which is their lookout as to what they will do with pocketed news. However, this type of report collected when an investigation is going on will interfere with the investigations and weaken it, and we condemn this,” Miss Banerjee said this after her daily walk at Chowrasta in Darjeeling and her trip to the famed Mahakal Mandir here.

“The government should see that whenever an investigation is ongoing anywhere in the world, there should be no interference from political parties or from anywhere else, so that it can be free and fair. Party interference at this moment is misuse and abuse of power and will lead to a distorted investigation. People will lose confidence in it,” she said, also requesting the BJP to “behave properly” and “not in this manner.”

According to the CM, the BJP report has named a Trinamul Congress district party president, which she said was “biased and done in a vindictive manner.” She questioned how the name of their district party president had been taken without investigations, “which only means that they want to arrest him.”