Experts from London, India inspect Howrah bridge’s health

Experts from Rendel, London, Mr Michael J. King, senior consultant and Mr Omar Nabeel, bridges team leader and assistant technical director, representatives of RITES along with chief engineer, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port inspected the Howrah Bridge to conduct a study of Rabindra Setu.

The detailed inspection, conducted in collaboration with RITES, is a critical part of the comprehensive health check-up initiated by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, to ensure the long-term durability and safety of the historic bridge.

The experts also held a meeting with Mr Rathendra Raman, chairman, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, to discuss the progress of the Rabindra Setu health check-up. During the meeting, the team outlined their findings from the ongoing inspection and shared insights into the bridge’s structural condition. As learnt from the city port office, the final condition assessment report, vetted by Rendel, is expected to be submitted by the first quarter of 2025. Based on this report, RITES will also propose comprehensive repair and rehabilitation schemes aimed at strengthening the bridge and ensuring its long-term durability.

Advertisement

The detailed inspection, conducted in collaboration with RITES, is a critical part of the comprehensive health check-up initiated by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, to ensure the long-term durability and safety of the historic bridge.

Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), India’s one of the most iconic engineering landmarks, was constructed by SMP Kolkata (erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust) between 1937 and 1942 and opened to traffic in 1943. The bridge designed by the consulting firm Rendel, Palmer and Tritton (RPT) of London and fabricated by Braithwaite Burn and Jessop using 26,500 MT of steel, the bridge has stood as a symbol of strength and innovation for decades and has been maintained by SMP Kolkata since its inception. As learnt, RITES, under the ministry of railways, has already commenced the work on the project since February 2023 with the first phase nearing completion. As stipulated in the contract, RITES has engaged Rendel (formerly Rendel, Palmer & Triton, UK, the original designer of the bridge) for critical tasks, including providing design and drawings, visual inspections of the bridge, assessment reports, and review of rehabilitation and strengthening proposals and so on.