ER RPF rescue a minor from kidnapper

Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Eastern Railway assisted officials of Wazirganj police station, Bihar, in the rescue of a minor girl yesterday.

According to the ER, on 27 February, around 12.47 p.m. the RPF Chandanpur received information regarding a minor girl who had fled from her home with a man. A case had already been registered against the accused at Police station Wazirganj, Bihar. Acting promptly, RPF Chandanpur tracked the girl’s live location, which indicated her presence near Pump Bazar, under the jurisdiction of Chandanpur railway station.

A team, led by ASI Sattan Paswan reached the spot and found a couple wandering aimlessly. They were detained and brought to RPF Post Chandanpur, where they were kept under CCTV surveillance. Yesterday, the investigating officer of the case, along with Wazirganj police personnel and the girl’s father, reached RPF Post Chandanpur. After completing legal formalities, the accused, Nitish Kumar was handed over to the police, and the rescued minor was safely reunited with her family.

