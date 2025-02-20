Logo

# Bengal

ER ensures smooth passage for passengers at Kumbh bound trains

Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, attracts millions of pilgrims from across the country.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | February 20, 2025 11:10 am

Department of Eastern Railway (photo:Facebook)

To facilitate the smooth movement of devotees travelling to the sacred event, Asansol division of Eastern Railway implemented well-planned arrangements at Asansol station, ensuring a hassle-free and organised journey for passengers boarding Kumbh Mela Special trains.

Vehicle entry was restricted, and designated holding areas were developed to streamline passenger flow. Temporary sheds were constructed to provide relief from the sun. Passengers were systematically segregated as per their respective trains, and CCTV surveillance was utilised for effective crowd monitoring. Queues were managed efficiently by RPF personnel, ensuring an orderly boarding process. Passengers were guided from the holding areas, entering the station one by one under strict supervision.

Adequate drinking water facilities were made available, and a ‘May I Help You’ booth was set up to assist passengers. RPF personnel and railway staff provided necessary assistance to ensure a hassle-free and safe boarding experience for passengers of the 03505 Maha Kumbh Mela Special Train from Asansol to Tundla. Additionally, other special trains, including those passing through Asansol also witnessed well-coordinated crowd management.

The coordinated efforts of staff and officers of Asansol division/Eastern Railway ensured that all arrangements functioned smoothly, contributing to a seamless travel experience for pilgrims heading to the Kumbh Mela.

