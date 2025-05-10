ER and city port tightens security measures

Following the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Eastern Railway has beefed up security arrangements over its jurisdiction.

The zonal railway has enhanced the security with the help of railway protection forces, GRP and local police. The security personnel and the police are keeping a strict vigil on railway premises including major stations, platforms and tracks. Apart from the existing arrangements, the zonal railway is taking a host of initiatives as a part of the enhanced security arrangements. Passenger awareness initiatives are being conducted at important railway stations and surrounding areas to educate passengers regarding any possible security threat. Railway Protection Forces (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Forces (RPSF) have been deployed at railway stations and LC gates. To keep a vigil on the situation, regular patrol is being conducted at stations and over railway tracks. The Eastern Railway has also intensified security checking at railway stations using luggage scanner, parcel scanner and hand held metal detector while dog squads have been deployed for checking at important major stations and passenger areas, mail/express and EMU trains. Special watch at overcrowded places like PRS counters, clock rooms, waiting halls, toilets, and in concourse areas is being kept.

The security personnel are also conducting night checking, route march and track patrolling in sensitive areas. Joint checking with GRP has been made to conduct anti sabotage checks.

Meanwhile, a high-level security review meeting was taken by T K Ramachandran, secretary of Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways with chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Rathendra Raman and other senior officials virtually. Following the discussions, the port decided to enhance security arrangements with a series of measures to safeguard critical infrastructure and to continue port operations. To ensure full operational readiness, the city port cancelled all leave of employees, including contractual staff from 10-14 May. Employees have been asked to remain at headquarters, even during the days of weekly off while pilots and dock pilots will be on high alert and ready for emergency evacuation from Kolkata dock and Haldia dock.

On the digital front, cyber security measures would be enhanced for which a detailed circular would follow. The CISO of SMPK has been instructed to implement strict protocols to thwart cyber threats. The CISF and PSO personnel have been advised to enforce strict access control, permitting entry only to individuals with valid dock entry permits or photo ID cards. “At Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, the safety and security of our men, property and vessels is of utmost priority,” said Mr Raman. “Given the current national security situation, it is our collective responsibility to stay vigilant and prepared. We have elevated our security protocols in line with the directives of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways and the DG shipping to ensure that our port remains a secure gateway for maritime trade,” he added.