Elevator crash: Wife dies, husband struggles for life

The injured wife of husband and wife doctor duo, who were seriously injured after an elevator crash at a nursing home on Monday, died while her husband is struggling for life in a private hospital along the EM Bypass.

The couple Dr Anirban Mitra and Dr Chaitali Mitra used to run the nursing home Amrapali Geriatric Home, housed in a four-storied building. They used to stay in the fourth floor of the building while three other floors house the nursing home set up around eight years ago.

They were rushed to the Ruby General Hospital along the EM Bypass with multiple severe injuries. Chaitali (52) was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) with support of a ventilator at the hospital after her condition deteriorated.

She died around 2 am on Tuesday. The condition of Anirban (55) is also critical. The incident occurred during the afternoon when the couple was going up by the elevator.

The lift was installed at the nursing home around three years ago. Locals had raised questions about proper and regular maintenance of the elevator. Police from nearby Kasba police station rushed to the spot and interrogated the nursing home staff.