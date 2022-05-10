Follow Us:
Borough chairman installs Tagore’s statue at imp thoroughfare

An artist made this statue of Tagore in Kalna and had taken a loan from the bank but because of COVID and the lockdown he was unable to sell the statue.

SNS | Kolkata | May 10, 2022 7:14 pm

To pay homage to the first Indian Nobel laureate and to commemorate 162 birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, Sushanta Ghosh, borough chairman today installed a statue of Rabindranath Tagore at the crossing of EM  Bypass and Rash Behari connecter and renamed as Rabi More, instead of what locals so far used to refer as Rubi More.

Sushanta Ghosh told The Statesman, there is no reason why people should refer to the important crossing after a private hospital.

He said, “I came to know that an artist made this statue of Tagore in Kalna, Burdwan and had taken a loan from the bank but because of COVID and the lockdown he was unable to sell the statue. It was unfortunate that he could not give justice to his artwork,” he said.

“I came to know about this and bought the statue from the artist Jagat Mondal at Rs 95,000. This is my homage to Rabindranath Tagore,” said Mr Ghosh.

