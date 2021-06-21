Around eight persons who had tested positive for Covid – 19 have died in Siliguri in the past 24 hours, sources said.

Three persons, including a woman from Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, who was also suffering from mucormycosis died at the NBMCH, while five persons died in separate private nursing homes. The 54-year-old resident of Dhupguri was suffering from mucormycosis, doctors said, adding that she also had Covid-19 and uncontrolled diabetes.

With this, 11 persons suffering from mucormycosis or black fungus have died in the NBMCH so far this year. According to health experts, mucormycosis was not new in the region, but that the speed and surge in the fungal infection among Covid-19 or recovered patients were unprecedented.

The treatment of such patients is dependent on steroids, it is learnt. The health department has cautioned that steroid abuse and uncontrolled diabetes are likely contributing to the mucormycosis outbreak.

However, it has been observed that despite using high doses of steroids in other diseases, mucormycosis had not been detected there.

Similarly, many doctors said mucormycosis cases have been found even among Covid patients who did not use steroids.

184 new Covid cases in Darjeeling district recorded 184 new Covid-19 cases today, while the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area, including those under Jalpaiguri district, reported 75 cases, sources said. Forty-six cases were detected in Matigara block, 22 in Sukna, 14 in Bijanbari, 11 each in Kharibari and Phansidewa, 10 in Naxalbari, eight in Takdah, seven in Kurseong Municipality, and three each in Darjeeling Municipality, Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari. Meanwhile, 273 people have recovered either in government hospitals or in home isolation in the district in the past 24 hours.