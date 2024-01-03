ED, CBI submit probe reports to court on primary teacher recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation today submitted separate probe reports in sealed covers to the court of justice Amrita Sinha today in connection with the primary teachers recruitment scam.

The ED claimed during the hearing that a process to attach about eight properties of Leaps and Bounds worth Rs 7.5cr was underway. The CBI in its report claimed that some incriminating documents indicating the direct complicity of eight persons including two councillors Bappaditya Dasgupta of KMC and Debraj Chakraborty of Bidhannagar Municipality in connection with the recruitment irregularities at the primary level had been seized during raids conducted at their residences.

Meanwhile, Justice Sinha today also ordered the ESI hospital medical team to be present virtually tomorrow in connection with the case of collection of voice sample of Kalighater Kaku alias Sujay Krishna Bhadra.

