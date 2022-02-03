E-W Metro gainer in Union Budget

The East-West Metro is the only ongoing project of Kolkata Metro Railway that emerged as a gainer in this year’s Union Budget. While other projects have received less allocations than last year, the East-West Metro Corridor has got Rs 200 crore more than in the financial year 2021-22.

In the proposed outlay, according to sources, Kolkata Metro is said to have received Rs 2,316 crores this year, which is less than last year, when it had received a boost of 38 per cent. Except the EastWest Metro and BaranagarBarrackpore and Dakshineswar Metro stretching over about 14.5 km, the other major projects have received funds less than last year. East-West Metro, according to the Kolkata Metro Railway has received Rs 1100 crore against last year’s fund allocation of Rs 900 crore.

The Baranagar-Barrackpore and Dakshineswar Metro corridor was allocated Rs 10 crores the same as last year. One of the three major projects to have received lesser funds than last year was Naopara-Barasat via Bimanbandar, bagging Rs 506 crores against the previous allocation of Rs 520 crore.

The project had received the highest amount of funds last year. Joka-B.B.D Bagh via Majerhat and Dum Dum Airport-New Garia via Rajarhat are two other metro lines that have received Rs 350 crores, less than last year’s allocation.