DVC inks MoU with SAIL

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) will supply additional power of 250 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) to Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

An agreement in this regard has been reached between DVC and BSL and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between them on Saturday at Bokaro Steel City. At present DVC supplies 220 MVA power to BSL, SAIL and the additional supply as per MoU will start from 2027-28.

The above agreement has been made keeping in mind the additional power requirement of BSL owing to its impending expansion. DVC will meet the enhanced demand from its upcoming brownfield thermal power projects being set up at different DVC establishments.

Advertisement