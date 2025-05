In the wake of ongoing cross-border tensions, all the private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital have been directed to paint their hospital roofs with the Red Cross symbol. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a circular related to the Red Cross symbol in hospitals, particularly in the context of disaster preparedness and emergency medical services.

IQ City Medical College and Hospital, Durgapur honouring the circular have marked the Red Cross symbol on their hospital rooftop.

