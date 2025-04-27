Durgapur college discusses therapeutic solutions at its national conference

The National Conference on Pharmacy (NATCON) was held at Dr B C Roy College of Pharmacy & AHS, Durgapur on 25-26 April at its newly-built auditorium in the name of M L Schroff, the father of Pharmacy in India.

The auditorium was inaugurated by Pradip Majumdar, panchayat and rural development and cooperation department minister. Dr Satyajit Bose, chief patron of NATCON and president of Dr B C Roy Society, Tarun Bhattacharya, patron of NATCON and general secretary of the society, Dr. Saikat Moitra, Chief Advisor of Dr. B. C. Roy Society and Prof (Dr) Bhaswat Sundar Chakraborty, scientist and the president, Foresee Consultant, Gujarat and Toronto, Canada were also present in the inaugural programme.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr Samir Kumar Samanta, principal, Dr B C Roy College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences. Mr Majumdar also released the souvenir and abstract book of the conference digitally. The conference started with Saraswati Vandana. The theme of the conference was “Beyond Boundaries: Pioneering the Next Wave of Therapeutic Solutions”.

Around 250 delegates from 21 colleges of pharmacy from all over India attended the conference. Dr. Samanta, in his inaugural address, said: “The conference is being held to explore the unexplored territories in the field of Pharmacy. Dr. Satyajit Bose said: “Healthcare is evolving and pharmacy has a great role in this sector.” Mr Bhattacharya said: “Preparation is on for an international conference in Dr B C Roy College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences in January, 2026, in which scientists from all over the country will participate. Mr. Majumdar appealed to the delegates not only to teach well but to make the students dream. He said focus should be on fundamental research in research institutions. He said Indian human resources are so rich that 38 per cent of scientists in the USA and Europe is Indian.